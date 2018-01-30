Black Press Makes Significant Donation to Cranbrook History Centre Archives

The Cranbrook History Centre has received a wonderful, extensive, historic donation to our Archives from the Townsman Office.

Decades worth of historic newspapers made the trip from the Cranbrook Townsman office over to the Cranbrook History Centre. David Humphrey photo

Submitted

Black Press has donated in excess of 250 bound copies of the Townsman, The Advertiser, and other local papers spanning the years 1971 to 2009 and beyond. There are also many unbound copies of earlier 1900s local papers included in this donation.

CAMAL is grateful that the staff at the Townsman has, over the years, protected and saved this valuable collection. Now that these volumes are stored in the Archives they will be further protected and will be made available for public research. Over time it is hoped that scanning of these documents can take place so that they may be searched electronically and the original papers can remain preserved.

The Archives now contain a wonderful continuous collection of local newspapers from 1898 to 2009-plus. As far as is known there is no other collection of Cranbrook papers to this extent anywhere.

The History Centre’s present newspaper collection is one of the most utilized resources. Adding these additional copies will further extend the importance of this collection. By providing security and public access to this archive in perpetuity helps the History Centre fulfill its central role in our community.

Access to the archives can bring local history to life for a new generation. Fresh opportunities for original local history research become limitless. Possible uses include:

• Genealogists will uncover previously unknown aspects of their family lineage from obituaries and other news items, including society columns, casualty reports, sports stories and more.

• Local government officials, historic preservationists and members of diverse community groups can use the archive to meet a wide range of research needs.

Property owners, real estate agents, small business owners, and attorneys will discover timely answers to an array of local questions.

History buffs will spend hours uncovering lost details about local people, places and events, while all citizens will enjoy looking back at everyday life of yesteryear.

CAMAL owes many thanks to Black Press and its staff for making such a historically significant donation to the Archives and for the continued support they give us.

David Humphrey