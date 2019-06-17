BC Summer Reading Club 2019: Imagine the Possibilities

Cranbrook Public Library invites kids and teens of all ages to join the 2019 BC Summer Reading Club.

This year’s theme is Imagine the Possibilities!

Registration is free and starts at the library on June 22 at 11am. Participants will get a reading record to help keep track of their summer reading fun, win awesome prizes along the way, and, if they complete the program, they will be awarded a medal at the end of the summer! The program, activities, storytimes and contests all start July 2.

The BC Summer Reading Club motivates kids to read (or be read to) regularly, which helps to maintain or improve their reading skills while school is out. It also makes reading fun by inviting kids to read what they want and when they want.The expert staff at The Cranbrook Public Library can help kids find just what they like, whether it’s a print book, audiobook, e-book, or magazine.

The BC Summer Reading Club is sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association, with financial support from Libraries Branch, Ministry of Education, and the RBC Foundation.

For more information, and to learn about other free library activities for kids, call the Cranbrook Public Library at (250) 426-4063, or visit their website: http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca.