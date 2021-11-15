Aviator Eric Myers: From Cranbrook to Romania

Aviator Eric Myers is currently deployed to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of Air Task Force – Romania in support of Operation REASSURANCE, Canada’s contribution to NATO assurance and deterrence measures.

Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania – Aviator Eric Myers has travelled a long way since graduating from Mount Baker Secondary School in his hometown of Cranbrook, B.C.

He first moved to PEI to attend the Culinary Institute of Canada-Holland College, then worked as a chef for nine years. In 2009, he decided to go back to college. While still working as a chef, he attended St. Lawrence College in Kingston, ON, achieving a diploma in Business Administration Marketing, focusing on Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

After graduation, he worked in the Logistics and Transportation industries, and also found time to complete his Professional Logistician certificate.

In 2018, he decided to utilize his skills and training in support of his country, and joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as a Material Management Technician (MMT).

After completing Basic Military Qualification Training – more familiarly known as Boot Camp – in St. Jean, QC, Aviator Myers was sent to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden for the two month MMT course. The MMT trade is multi-faceted, managing material from procurement to disposal, managing fuel farms, ammunition compounds, high priority orders, spare parts stores, clothing stores, repair and disposal, stocktaking, and local procurements for the various Wings/Ships/Bases across the country and around the world.

Posted to 4 Wing Cold Lake, AB, Aviator Myers has had the opportunity to participate in various domestic exercises, and is currently deployed to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of Air Task Force – Romania in support of Operation REASSURANCE, Canada’s contribution to NATO assurance and deterrence measures, which demonstrates Canada’s ability and willingness to react rapidly to international crises and to work side by side with its NATO Allies to reinforce NATO’s collective security.

Courtesy Captain Christine MacNeil Public Affairs Officer Air Task Force, Romania