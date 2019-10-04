At the Library

Mike Selby

With 'La Passione' author Dianne Hales charts how Italy's greatest passions in literature, art, and food have highly influenced all of Western society.

Rob Ives teaches young readers how to build boats and land vehicles using items found in any household with his latest makerspace model series 'Build Your Own…'

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Food! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come to the “Harvest Book Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library at the Manual Training School, adjacent to the Library. Thursday, Oct. 3 is Membership Day. Your $10 membership can be purchased at the door. Time is 4 – 8 pm. Fri/Sat, Oct 4 & 5 everyone is welcome from 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, Oct. 6th is the Bag Sale from noon to 3 pm. Fill your Friends of the Public Library bag for $5 or purchase one at the sale and fill it for $10. Only theses bags can be used.

Donations of books, CDs, & DVDs, in good condition, can be given at the Circulation Desk in the Library anytime. No encyclopedias, or Condensed Readers Digests or textbooks. Call Marilyn for info 250-489-6254.

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself. https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link: http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is Kathy Simon’s wonderful Celebration of Tea.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

The 10 Golden Rules of Customer Service – Todd Duncan (658.812)

The Joy of Missing Out – Svend Brinkmann (179.9)

One Hundred Years of Struggle – Joan Sangster (324.6)

The Art of Happy Moving – Ali Wenzke (648.9)

Light of the Stars – Adam Frank (523.1)

Fire in the Sky – Gordon L. Dillow (523.44)

How to Own the Room – Viv Groskop (808.51082)

New Vegetable Garden Techniques – Joyce Russell (635)

Weaving With Little Handmade Looms – Haruni Kageyama (746.14)

Walt Disney World Hacks – Susan Veness (917.5924)

Bank on Yourself – Ardelle Harrison (332.0240082)

Miso, Tempeh, Natto & Other Tasty Ferments – Kirsten K. Shockey (664.024)

La Passione: How Italy Seduced the World – Dianne Hales (945)

Making it Home – Alison DeLory (fic)

Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp (fic)

The Dead Celebrities Club – Susan Swan (fic)

Every Little Piece of Me – Amy Jones (fic)

The Refuge – Ann H. Gabhart (fic)

This is Home – Lisa Duffy (fic)

The New Girl – Daniel Silva (fic)

The Dream Peddler – Martin Fournier Watson (fic)

Have You Seen Luis Velez – Catherine Ryan Hyde (fic)

In Rhino We Trust: A Jenny Wilson Mystery – Dave Butler (mys)

Mahoney’s Camaro – Michael J. Clark (mys)

Lying Next to Me – Gregg Olsen (mys)

Queenslayer – Sebastien de Castell (sci fic)

Here and Now and Then – Mike Chen (sci fic)

Among Wolves (DVD)

Mary Queen of Scots (DVD)

The Frontrunner (DVD)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (DVD)

Boy Erased (DVD)

Yukon Wild Beauty (DVD)

The Jungle Book (2016) (DVD)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Build Your Own Boats – Rob Ives (j 623.82)

Build Your Land Vehicles – Rob Ives (j 623.82)

Electrigirl – Jo Cotterill (j fic)