At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 30

Mike Selby

• In 1789, Alexander Mackenzie traveled 1,200 miles on the immense river in Canada that now bears his name, in search of the fabled Northwest Passage. Iraq War veteran Brian Castner retraces Mackenzie’s grueling route, paddling a solo canoe in his latest book ‘Disappointment River.’

• After her grandmother’s imaginary world comes to life, a teen girl must enter it and rescue her mother in Melissa Albert’s ‘The Hazel Wood.’

• Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about “water!”. Baby Laptime Thursday at 10 am.

• Please note there is always a Wednesday evening Story Time at 6:30 pm for ages 3 to 9 and their caregivers. Perfect way to unwind.

• PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

• Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

• The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Adult Newly Acquired:

• Dead People Suck – Laurie Kilmartin (818.602)

• Disappointment River – Brian Castner (917.193044)

• The Wisdom of Wolves – Jim Dutcher (599.773)

• Mommy Burnout – Sheryl Ziegler (646.700852)

• Unconditional Love – Jane Isay (306.8745)

• Making the Monster: The Science Behind Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (823.7)

• Wildwood – Elinor Florence (fic)

• No Ordinary Life – Suzanne Redfearn (fic)

• A Harvest of Thorns – Corban Addison (fic)

• The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith (fic)

• The Secret Wife – Gill Paul (fic)

• The Fallen – David Baldacci (mys)

• Then She Was Gone – Lisas Jewell (mys)

• Plum Tea Crazy – Laura Childs (mys)

• Hush – John Hart (mys)

• Black Thorne – Stina Leicht (sci fic)

• Hide Me Among the Graves – Tim Powers (sci fic)

• House (Blu-ray) (DVD)

• The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season 4 (DVD)

• Outlander: Season 3 (DVD)

• The Coroner: Season 1 (DVD)

• A Place to Call Home: Season 5 (DVD)

• Bullied (DVD)

• Molly’s Game (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

• Switching Gears – Chantele Sedgwick (ya fic)

• The Hazel Wood – Melissa Albert (ya fic)

• Personal Space Travel – Martin Gitlin (j 629.47)

• Robots – Josh Gregory (j 629.892)

• Drones – Lauren Newman (j 629.133)

• Mountain Food Chains – Rebecca Pettiford (577.53)

• Ants – Karen Latchana Kenney (j 595.796)

• Australia – Marty Gitlin (j 994)

• Exploring the Ancient Maya – Elaine A. Kule (j 972.81)

• Exploring the Persian Empire – Peggy Caravantes (j 935.705)

• Bram Stoker’s Dracula – Michael Burgan (j fic)

• H.G. Wells’s The War of the Worlds – Davis Worth Miller (j fic)

• Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland – Powell Martin (j fic)

• The Blue Elephant (j DVD)

• Garfield: Holiday Celebrations (j DVD)

Previous story
33rd annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

Just Posted

RCMP officer accused in Castlegar shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Man arrested after fighting police officers

A 36-year-old Cranbrook man was arrested for assaulting two police officers outside… Continue reading

Water peaked in Morrison Sub, Kimberley Sunday night

The area in Kimberley most prone to flooding is the Morrison Subdivision… Continue reading

Cranbrook taking action for mosquito control

Early monitoring shows a lot of mosquito larvae activity, and with snowmelt… Continue reading

Good Fire, Bad Fire: The benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams The sight of the large plume of smoke yesterday from… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 30

Mike Selby • In 1789, Alexander Mackenzie traveled 1,200 miles on the… Continue reading

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Most Read

  • At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 30

    Mike Selby • In 1789, Alexander Mackenzie traveled 1,200 miles on the…