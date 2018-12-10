At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

In ‘Beau Dick,’ Justin Barski examines eighty works by one of our country’s finest artists in Kwakwaka’wakw tradition.

Anna Humphrey’s ‘Megabat” is the humorous tale of two unlikely friends, a young boy and a bat, and how they bond over jellyrolls.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about Snow. Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

FOOD FOR FINES: For the entire month of December, the Library will be accepting donations of non-perishable food as payment for overdue fines (please, no out of date food, no condiments, or food in glass containers). One item will be worth one dollar of fines. All donations will be delivered to the food bank throughout the holiday season. This is a great way to get rid of those pesky overdue fines while helping others in need.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Another great way to support our Endowment Fund is to purchase one of our Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies 2019 Wall Calendars. The full colour calendars feature brilliant local photography, and a chance to win prizes every single day of 2019. Calendars are $10.00 each, and make a great gift.

On display this month is the amazing holiday display by Kathleen Simon.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Accessory to War – Neil DeGrasee Tyson

More Together Than Alone – Mark Nepo

Home Made Christmas – Yvette van Boven

Joyful – Ingrid Fettell Lee

Your Spine, Your Yoga – Bernie Clark

The World in A Grain – Vince Beiser

The Perfection Detox – Petra Kolber

The Joy of Brewing Cider, Mead, and Herbal Wine – Nancy Koziol

Better Sex Through Mindfullness – Lori A. Brotto

Miniature terrariums – Fourwords

How to Make Your Own Ugly Christmas Sweaters – Nicolette Lafonseca

Micro Living – Derek Diedricksen

Small Space Style – Whitney Leigh Morris

Dutch Feast – Emily Wight

Gun Digest 2019

Inner Witch – Gabriela Herstik

Bakeland: Nordic Treats Inspired by Nature – Marit Hovland

Real Food Keto – Jimmy More

How Psychology Works: Applied Psychology Visually Explained

The Indispensable Composers – Anthony Tommasini

Beau Dick – Justin Barksi

Tragedy Plus Time – Adam Cayton-Holland (bio)

Ayesha at Last – Uzma Jalauddin (fic)

The Bride of Ivy Green – Julie Klassen (fic)

When We Were Young – Karen Kingsbury (fic)

Eighteen Below – Stefan Ahnhem (mys)

The Hollow Crown (DVD)

The Miniaturist (DVD)

A Wrinkle in Time (Blu-ray, DVD)

Isle of Dogs (Blu-ray, DVD)

Secrets of the Forbidden City (DVD)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (DVD)

Damsel DVD)

Agatha Christie: Marple: Series 4,5 & 6 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

River Otters – Betsy Rathburn

Megabat – Anna Humphrey (j fic)

The Divided Earth – Faith Erin Hicks (j fic)

Peter Rabbit (j Blu-ray, j DVD)