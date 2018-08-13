At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

After hearing about Yemen’s astonishing history of coffee making, a young American travels there hoping to learn their practice and bring it back to the States. Yet civil war breaks out when he is there, and he must decide whether to escape the carnage, or stay and help the suffering farmers in Dave Eggers’ ‘The Monk of Mokha.’

In ‘Fault Lines,’ CBC’s on-camera meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe explains to younger readers the nature of earthquakes, and tells stories of children around the world who have experienced the earth rumble beneath them.

It is the final week of the Summer Reading Club! This Saturday (August 18th) is the last day to hand in your reading logs. Due to the record number of participants this year (woo-hoo!), we are having four separate closing ceremonies. They will be from either 11 am to 12 pm, or 2 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, August 21st, and Wednesday, August 22nd. Please register for one of these times. And HUGE congratulations to this year’s participants. You guys were awesome!

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

On display this month is a collection of unusual items collected by the staff here at the Library.

