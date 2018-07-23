At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

D. B. John’s ‘Star of the North’ is a novel about a woman’s incredible 22-year quest to rescue her twin sister from a prison in North Korea.

Joanne George’s ‘Smiley’ is the amazing true story of how a Golden Retriever born with eyes went on to become an outstanding therapy dog.

It’s here! It has arrived! Registration for the Summer Reading Club is currently in full swing. Registration is ongoing all summer, so come on down and sign up for your reading log and kit. There are tons of prizes and activities this year. Please check out website, Facebook page, or call 250-426-4063 for more information. There are also reading clubs for teens and adults.

Our Summer Reading Club prevents the dreaded “summer slide”—a state when kids who stop reading over the summer begin to lose some of what they have learned in school. With our reading logs, free events, and hands on learning, the Library aims to provide each young person a fun reason to keep reading, and to read what they like best. The program also helps reluctant readers, and is a perfect excuse for family time.

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link.

On display this month is the Mirror of Development, a comparison of the cities of Kimberley and Rossland, by the Columbia Basin Institute for Regional History.

Adult newly acquired items:

Keto Made Easy – Megha Barto (641.5638)

Backyard Treehouses – Dan Wright (728.9)

The Big Book of Small Home Plans (728.37)

Cottage by the Sea – Debbie Macomber (fic) (large print) (CD audio)

The Favorite Sister – Jessica Knoll (fic)

Full Disclosure – Beverly McLachlin (fic)

The Mars Room – Rachel Kushner (fic) (CD audio)

Star of the North – D.B. John (fic) (CD audio)

An American Marriage – Tayari Jones (fic)

The Past is Never – Tiffany Quay Tyson (fic)

Tomorrow – Damian Dibben (fic)

Bachelor Girl – Kim van Alkemade (fic)

The Other Woman – Daniel Silva (fic)

Find You in the Dark – Nathan Ripley (mys)

The Reckoning – Yrsa Sigurdardottir (mys)

A Gathering of Secrets – Kate Burkholder (mys)

The White Angel – John Maclachlan Gray (mys)

The Dark Angel – Elly Griffiths (mys)

Outcasts of the Order – L.E. Modesitt, Jr. (sci fic)

The Dead Seekers – Barb Hendee (sci fic)

In the Dark (DVD)

Homeland: Season 7 (DVD)

Young adult & children’s newly acquired items:

Top Dogs – Elizabeth MacLeod (j 636.70886)

Rewilding – Jane Drake (j 639.9)

Eat Up – Antonia Banyard (j 641.3)

Smiley – Joanne George (j 636.7)

What a Waste – Claire Eamer (j 363.728)

New Hands, New Life – Alex Mihailidis (j 617.9)

Biometrics – Maria Birmingham (j 570.15195)

Little Bigfoot, Big City – Jennifer Weiner (j fic)

Lucy & Lola – Monique Gray Smith (j fic)

The Lotterys Plus One – Emma Donoghue (j fic)

The Tiny Hero of Ferny Creek Library – Linda Bailey (j fic)

Dominion – Shane Arbuthnott (j fic)

I Am Drums – Mike Grosso (j fic)

Mike Selby is Information Services Librarian at the Cranbrook Public Library