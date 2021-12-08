At the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Great news! The Library has extended its hours once again. Our new hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten. To learn more please go here.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so

Adult newly Acquired:

Where the Power is – Karen Duffleck (704.9497)

David Copperfield’s History of Magic (793.809)

Too Famous – Michael Wolff (973.930922)

Lost Kootenays – Eric Brighton (971.162)

Essential Green Roof Construction – Leslie Doyle (635.9671)

Rebel Homemaker – Drew Barrymore (641.512)

My New Table – Trish Magwood (641.5)

What the Happiest Retirees Know – Wes Moss (332.024014)

Woke Racism – John McWhorter (305.8000973)

Saving Us – Katharine Hayhoe (363.738745)

My Body – Emily Ratajkowski (305.42)

Deep, Dark, and Dangerous – Vickie Jensen (338.4762)

The Fist Shots – Brendan Borrell (614.592414)

After Jesus, Before Christianity – Erin K. Vearncombe (270.1)

Writing of the Gods – Edward Dolnick (493.111)

The Sweet Spot – Paul Bloom (152.4)

Saving Grace – Kristen Powers (303.60973)

When Women Ruled the World – Maureen Qulligan (321.6094)

Led Zeppelin – Bob Spitz (bio)

House of Sticks – Ly Tran (bio)

Will – Will Smith (bio)

You Can’t Be Serious – Kal Penn (bio)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino (fic)

The Bookseller’s Secret – Michelle Gable (fic)

Glorious Frazzled Beings – Angelique Lalonde (fic)

The Sentence – Louise Erdrich (fic)

A Spindle Splintered – Alix E. Harrow (fic)

The Secret History of My Hometown – Andrew Boden (fic)

Christmas Dessert Murder – Joanne Fluke (mys)

Best in Snow – David Rosenfelt (mys)

An Image in the Lake – Gail Bowen (mys)

Better Off Dead – Lee Child (mys)