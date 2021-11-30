At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Our new hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten. To learn more please go to: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/every-child-matters/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so

Adult Newly Acquired:

Watching the Devil Dance – Will Toffan (364.152)

Winning the War in Your Mind – Craig Groeschel (248.4)

Everything and Less – Mark McGurl (808.3)

Reindeer Reflections – Jerry Haigh (636.2948)

Island Eats – Dawn Postnikoff (641.597112)

Banksy Completed – Carol Diehl (759.2)

Vancouver’s Most Haunted – Ian Gibbs (133.7097)

Cravings – Chrissy Teigen (641.5)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards – Daniel and Eugen Levy (791.4572)

The Book of Hope – Jane Goodall (304.2092)

Girly Drinks – Mallory O’Meara (362.292)

Rivers Run Through Us – Eric B. Taylor (551.483097)

Electrify – Saul Griffith (333.7932)

The Chancellor – Kati Marton (bio)

Hooked – Sutton Foster (bio)

Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx (bio)

No One Wins Alone – Mark Messier (bio)

Talking to Canadians – Rick Mercer (bio)

Stolen – Elizabeth Gilpen (bio)

Going There – Katie Couric (bio)

Femlandia – Christina Dalcher (fic)

The Paris Apartment – Kelly Bowen (fic)

Trashlands – Alison Stine (fic)

The Unheard – Nicci French (mys)

As the Wicked Watch – Tamron Hall (mys)

Girls who Lie – Eva Bjorg Aegisdottir (mys)

Better Off Dead – Lee Child (mys)

We Know You Remember – Tove Alsterdal (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter (j 3231196)

City of Water – Andrea Curtis (j 363.61)

Salt Magic – Hope Larson (j fic)

Pax: Journey Home – Sara Pennypacker (j fic)

Linked – Gordon Korman (j fic)

Pizza and Taco – Stephen Shaskan (j fic)

Cranky Chicken – Katherine Battersby (j fic)

The Bug Club – Elise Gravel (j fic)