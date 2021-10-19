At the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Great news! The Library has extended its hours once again. Our new hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

The Friends will hold the Harvest Book Sale in the Manual Training School on Friday, Oct 22nd for Friends’ Members only from 4- 6 PM; Saturday, Oct 23 for the general public from 10 am to 4 pm; and on Sunday, Oct. 24th the Bag Sale from noon to 2 PM. Fill your Friends of the Public Library bag for $5 or purchase one at the sale and fill it for $10. Masks are mandatory and books and tables are spaced out for social distancing. Come and find your winter reading!

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten. To learn more please go to: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/every-child-matters/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Crisis in Canada’s Policing – John Sewell (363.20971)

In Search of Van Gogh (759.9492)

Regeneration – Paul Hawken (363.738)

Uncontrolled Spread – Scott Gottlieb (362.1962)

True Raiders – Brad Ricca (933.422)

Unbound – Tarana Burke (bio)

The Weight of Sand – Edith Blais (bio)

Vanderbilt – Anderson Cooper (bio)

Small Courage – Jane Byers (bio)

The Girls in the Wild Fig Tree – Nice Leng’ete (bio)

Snowflake – Louise Nealon (fic)

The World Played Chess – Robert Dugoni (fic)

Magic Lessons – Alice Hoffman (fic)

The Rise of Light – Olivia Hawker (fic)

Olga – Bernhard Schlink (fic)

An Impossible Promise – Jude Deveraux (fic)

The Dark Remains – William McIlvanney (mys)

These Toxic Things — Rachel Howzell Hall (mys)

The Jailhouse Lawyer –James Patterson (mys)

Forgotten in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

High Stakes – Iris Johansen (mys)

Ammonite (DVD)

Keeping Faith: Series 3 (DVD)

Shameless: Season 10 (DVD)

Godzilla vs. Kong (DVD)

Belushi (DVD)

A Quiet Place Part 2 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

XOXO – Axie Oh (ya fic)