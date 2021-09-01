At the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.)

Library hours for September are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Congratulations to all those kids (and their parents) who participated in this year’s Summer Reading Club. You made it a total success.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Comfort Crisis – Michael Easter (613)

The Perfect Medicine – Brodie Ramin (613.7172)

Authoritarian Nightmare – John W. Dean (973.933092)

The Rested Child – W. Chris Winter (618.9284)

Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians

The Quiet Zone – Stephen Kurczy (975.487)

Be Amazing – Paul S. Boynton (158.1)

Pastoral Song – James Rebanks (338.1763)

Image Control – Patrick Nathan (303.375)

Inflamed – Rupa Marya (362.1)

The Show Girl – Nicola Harrison (fic)

Songbirds – Christy Lefteri (fic)

Another Kind of Eden – James Lee Burke (fic)

The Ophelia Girls – Jane Healey (fic)

Once There Were Wolves – Charlotte McConaghy (fic)

Down Range – Taylor Moore (fic)

Chasing the Boogeyman – Richard Chizmar (fic)

Heart of Junk – Luke Geddes (mys)

The Turn of the Key – Ruth Ware (mys)

The Fine Art of Invisible Detection – Robert Goddard (mys)

A Terrible Fall of Angels – Laurell K. Hamilton (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians…—Anton Treuer (ya 909.0497)

The Project – Courtney Summers (ya fic)

Sadie – Courtney Summers (ya fic)