At the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for May are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Park Bagger – Marlis Butcher (917.104092)

Crypto-Infections – Christian Perronne (616.9246)

Observer’s Handbook 2021 (520)

Writing the Novella – Sharon Oard Warner (808.3)

A Brief History of Earth – Andrew Knoll (525)

What Happened to You? – Bruce D. Perry (616.8521)

The New Wedding Book – Michelle Bilodeau (392.5)

I Am Herod – Richard Kelly Kemick (792.16)

Lucky – Jonathan Allen (9793.934)

The Haunting of Alma Fielding – Kate Summerscale (133.1)

Hugo’s Memories – Hugo Hess (bio)

Buses Are A’Comin – Charles Person (bio)

One Little Lie – Colleen Coble (fic)

A Distant Shore – Karen Kingsbury (fic)

Summer Longing – Jamie Brenner (fic)

Good Company – Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (fic)

A Daughter’s Return – Josephine Cox (fic)

Letters Across the Sea – Genevieve Graham (fic)

The Ambassador’s Daughter – Pam Jenoff (fic)

Sorrow and Bliss – Meg Mason (fic)

Murder on Wall Street – Victoria Thompson (mys)

Bone Rattle – Marc Cameron (mys)

Seven Doors — Agnes Ravatn (mys)

When the Stars Goes Dark – Paula McLain (mys)

Hummingbird Salamander – Jeff VanderMeer (sci fic)

Shoot-Out at Sugar Creek – Mickey Spillane (west)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Sky-Bound Misfit – Jane Powell (ya fic)

Butterflies in the System – Jane Powell (ya fic)

Powwow Summer – Nahanni Shingoose (ya fic)

Lore—Alexandra Bracken (ya fic)