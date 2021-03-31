At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

The Library will be closed over the Easter Weekend.

Library hours for April are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Mini Amigurumi Animals – Sarah Abbondio (746.434)

We All Go Back To Then Land – Suzanne Keeptwo (305.897)

The Highly Sensitive Person’s Guide to Dealing with Toxic People (158.2)

The Code Breaker – Walter Isaacson (576.5)

Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe – Dr. Bonnie Henry (362.1092)

Life’s Edge – Carl Zimmer (570)

The Delusions of Crowds – William J. Bernstein (302.17)

After – Bruce Greyson (133.901)

The Soul of a Woman – -Isabel Allende (bio)

Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (bio)

Greenlights – Matthew McConaughey (bio)

When Harry Met Minnie – Martha Teichner (bio)

The Rose Code – Kate Quinn (fic)

Tidewater Bride – Laura Frantz (fic)

The Night Nurse – Tony Berryman (fic)

Flowers of Darkness – Tatiana de Rosnay (fic)

Surviving Savannah – Patti Callahan (fic)

Float Plan – Trish Doller (fic)

The Kindest Lie – Nancy Johnson (fic)

The Vineyard at the Painted Moon – Susan Mallery (fic)

Stella – Takis Wurger (fic)

Smoke – Joe Ide (mys)

The Burning Girls – C. J. Tudor (mys)

Transient Desires – Donna Leon (mys)