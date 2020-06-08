At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

While the Library building itself remains closed, please take advantage of our online offerings, as well as our no-contact curbside takeout. The Library Board and staff are working hard with the City and Provincial Health to restore services in the safest way possible.

How to place holds for takeout can be found here.

Storytimes and kid’s crafts are posted everyday at 11:30 am on our Facebook page here.

Our website with has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

We miss you and we definitely hear you. Thank-you to everyone for their patience and kindness during these times.

Below our new items this week available for takeout:

Adult Newly Acquired:

Surveying the 120th Meridian and the Great Divide – Jay Sherwood (971.2302)

MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman – Ben Hubbard (953.8053)

The Family Tree Scandinavian Genealogy Guide – David A. Fryxell (929.107)

Quito – Bethany Pitts (918.6613)

Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip – Carter G. Walker (917.80434)

A Savage Dreamland – Journeys in Burma – David Eimer (915.910454)

Service on the Skeena – Geoff Mynett (610.92)

Medical Terminology for Dummies – Beverley Henderson (610.14)

Be an InventHER – Mina Yoo (602.3)

Pravda Ha Ha – Roray MacLean (914.0456)

Eat, Sleep, Work, Repeat – Bruce Daisley (658.4022)

Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen – Dan Heath (658.403)

I Am My Brand – Kubi Springer (658.827)

Valleys of Wine – Luke Whittall (663.2009711)

Ready of Not – Madeline Levine (649.156)

When Days Are Long: A Nurse in the North – Amy V. Wilson (bio)

Mountain Man – Hiram Cody Tegart (bio)

The Impossible First – Colin O’Brady (bio)

Locked In, Locked Out – Shawn Jennings (bio)

Wine Girl – Victoria James (bio)

The Right Kind of Crazy – Cline Emerson (bio)

Country Strong – Linda Lael Miller (fic)

Kept Animals – Kate Miliken (fic)

Behind Every Lie – Christina McDonald (fic)

The Widow of Pale Harbor – Hester Fox (fic)

Naked Came the Florida Man – Tim Dorsey (mys)

The Last Sister – Kendra Elliot (mys)

The Secret Chapter – Genevieve Cogman (sci fic)

The Queen’s Bargain – Anne Bishop (sci fic)

Cold War (DVD)

Ad Astra (DVD)

Edie (DVD)

Detective Pikachu (DVD)

Ford v Ferrari (DVD)

Zombieland Double Tap (DVD)

The Lighthouse (DVD)

The Black Prince and the Queen (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s

What is Climate Change –Gail Herman (j 577.276)

Can I Touch Your Hair? – Irene Latham (j 811.6)

In the Past – David Elliot (j 811.54)

Spooked – Gail Jarrow (j 791.4472)

Nature’s Ninja – Rebecca L. Johnson (j 591.47)

Who Was Anne Frank? – Ann Abramson (j bio)

Who Is Malala Yousafzai? – Dinah Brown (j bio)

Banana Pants – Emma Wunsch (j fic)

The Last Last Day of Summer – Lamar Giles (j fic)