At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Fascism drives members of Italian nobility to relocate in Vernon, BC, in Laisha Rosnau’s new novel ‘Little Fortress.’

In ‘Eek, You Reek,” author Jane Yolen has written a selection of poems all about animals that stink.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Monsters! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the incredible art of Wendy Franz, including pieces she has created to help fund a wildlife sanctuary in Southern Australia.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Why Are We Yelling – Buster Benson (158.2)

100 Side Hustles – Chris Guillebeau (658.11)

Checkpoint Charlie – Ian MacGregor (943)

Talking Back to the Indian Act – Mary-Ellen Kelm (342.7108)

Access in Easy Steps – Mike McGrath (0055.7565)

Deer-Resistant Design – Karen Chapman (635.04969)

Genetics – Tara Rodden Robinson (576.5)

Maid – Stephanie Land (306.87)

Had It Coming – Robyn Doolittle (306.70971)

Beyond the Known – Andrew Rader (910.9)

The Witches are Coming – Lindy West (305.720973)

Small Space Style – Sara Emslie (747.1)

Pain-Free Horse Riding – Nikki Robinson (615.8)

Finding Meaning: The Sixth State of Grief – David Kessler (155.937)

Set the Page on Fire – Steve O’Keefe (808.02)

The Cartoon Guide to Biology – Larry Gonick (570)

The Delicious Book of Dhal – Nitisha Patel (641.6565)

Transgressive – Rachel Anne Williams (306.768)

Drug Impaired Driving in Canada – Nathan Baker (345.71)

Ten Years a Nomad – Matt Kepnes (910.4092)

The Ship of Dreams – Gareth Russell (910.9163)

The Extremely Busy Woman’s Guidoe to Self Care – Suzanne Falter (613.0424)

The Dog I Loved – Susan Wilson (fic)

Little Fortress – Laisha Rosnau (fic)

The Starter Wife – Nina Laurin (fic)

The Book Charmer – Karen Hawkins (fic)

Like This Afternoon Forever – Jaime Manrique (fic)

Between the Orange Groves – Nadia Marks (fic)

A Twilight Celebration – Marie-Claire Blais (fic)

Find Me – Andre Aciman (fic)

To the Lions – Holly Watt (fic)

Nothing More Dangerous – Allen Eskens (mys)

The Girl in Red – Christina Henry (sci fic)

Sealed – Naomi Booth (sci fic)

Killing Eve: Seasons 1 and 2 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Beginner’s Fashion Design Studio – Christopher Hart (ya 741.672)

Eek, You Reek – Jane Yolen (j 591.47)

Star Wars: Resistance: Season 1 (j DVD)