At the Cranbrook Public Library

Gare Joyce charts the phenomenal career of Sidney Crosby, as well the impact concussions have had on one of the games greatest players in her latest book ‘Most Valuable.’

Cressida Cowell returns to the magical and dangerous land of Wildwoods with her latest book ‘Knock Three Times.’

The Friends of the library are preparing for their “Winter Madness Sale” which will be in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. This is the solution for you to pass the time on those cold winter days. This sale has everything – books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, records, audiobooks, puzzles, games. There will also be a good selection of cake pans as well as crafting supplies for Scrapbooking.

This year’s sale will be on Thursday, Feb. 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm for Friends members only. And on Friday & Saturday, Feb. 7th and 8th for the public from 9 am to 4 pm.

Donations for this sale are most welcome. We accept magazines (published within the last two years) as well as books, Cds, DVDs, Audiobooks, games and puzzles of all ages. Items in good condition are appreciated. We can’t accept encyclopedia set, textbooks, or Condensed Readers Digest books. Please bring items to the circulation desk in the library. For info call Marilyn at 250-489-6254.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

On display this month is the incredible art of Wendy Franz, including pieces she has created to help fund a wildlife sanctuary in Southern Australia.

