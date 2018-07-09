At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

A crack in the Arizona desert floor revealed a slot canyon, a hidden yet stunningly beautiful underground crevice carved by water. Kimberley’s Pat Marrow spent a decade photographing this underground wonder, revealed in his latest book, ‘Searching for Tao Canyon.’

Mystery mastermind Juanita Rose Violini helps readers, writers, and party planners develop themes for mystery stories and mystery parties in her latest work ‘Clue Trail.’

It’s here! It has arrived! Registration for the Summer Reading Club is currently in full swing. Registration is ongoing all summer, so come on down and sign up for your reading log and kit. There are tons of prizes and activities this year. Please check out website, Facebook page, or call 250-426-4063 for more information. There are also reading clubs for teens and adults.

Our Summer Reading Club prevents the dreaded “summer slide”—a state when kids who stop reading over the summer begin to lose some of what they have learned in school. With our reading logs, free events, and hands on learning, the Library aims to provide each young person a fun reason to keep reading, and to read what they like best. The program also helps reluctant readers, and is a perfect excuse for family time.

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the Mirror of Development, a comparison of the cities of Kimberley and Rossland, by the Columbia Basin Institute for Regional History.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Clue Trail – Juanita Rose Violini (808.2)

Searching for Tao Canyon – Pat Morrow (779.36791)

Formerly Known as Food – Kristin Lawless (363.8)

100 Books That Changed the World (028.8)

Costly Fix – Ian Urquhart (338.27282)

Yoga Fitness for Men – Dean Pohlman (613.7046)

Darwin’s Fossils – Adrian Lister (576.82)

After the Hatching Oven – David Alexander (819.12)

Suffering is Optional – Gail F. Brenner (204.42)

The Mermaid Handbook – Carolyn Turgeon (398.21)

Talking About Death Won’t Kill You – Kathy Kortest-Miller (306.9)

A Matter of Confidence – Rob Shaw (971.105)

Out of the Wreckage – George Monbiot (306.2)

50 Ways to Get a Job – Dev Aujla (650.14)

Advice for Future Corpses and Those Who Love Them – Sallie Tisdale (306.9)

The Vanity Fair Diaries – Tina Brown (bio)

Ayesha’s Gift – Martin Sixsmith (bio)

I Just Wanted to Play Hockey – James Vantour (bio)

Florida – Lauren Groff (fic) (large print)

Tin Man – Sarah Winman (fic) (large print)

Between You & Me – Susan Wiggs (fic)

Go Ask Fannie – Elisabeth Hyde (fic)

The Lost for Words Bookshop – Stephanie Butland (fic)

Coming Home – Fern Britton (fic)

The Map of Salt and Stars – Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar (fic)

Dear Mrs. Bird – AJ Pearce (fic)

How It Happened – Michael Koryta (fic)

The Room on Rue Amelie – Kristin Harmel (fic)

Robert B. Parker’s Old Black Magic – Ace Atkins (mys)

Murder on the Serpentine – Anne Perry (mys)

Zara’s Dead – Sharon Butala (mys)

The Knowledge – Martha Grimes (mys)

The Perfect Mother – Aimee Molloy (mys)

Last Men in Aleppo (DVD)

Janet King: Series 3 (DVD)

Modern Family: Season 8 (DVD)

Auschwitz (DVD)

Phantom Thread (DVD)

Permanent (DVD)

