At the Cranbrook Public Library

Adam Shoalts charts his solo journey across the Canadian Arctic in his latest book ‘Beyond the Trees.’

Valerie Boden’s ‘Sharks’ explores folktales and science in her latest book for young readers.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Dinosaurs! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Novelist— Looking for a good novel? Want to find book reviews? Desperate to find other authors that are similar to your favourite? Check out NoveList, a database of fiction books and authors, recommended reading lists, book discussion ideas and book reviews for all ages. http://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=ip,url,cpid,uid&custid=s8932500&profile=novelist%20

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the stunning acrylic and watercolour paintings of India Sherret and Ann Holtby Jones (yes, that India Sherret).

