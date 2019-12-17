At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

In ‘Mudlark,’ Lara Maiklem describes the archaeological treasures she finds along the River Thames, helping to piece together London’s history as far back as 43 AD.

A young girl uses storytelling to help her cope with chronic illness in Sarah Winifred’s ‘Sincerely, Harriet.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Christmas! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

FOOD FOR FINES: For the entire month of December, the Library will be accepting donations of non-perishable food as payment for overdue fines. One item will be worth one dollar of fines. Any canned or boxed non-perishable food items will be accepted. All donations will be delivered to the food bank throughout the holiday season. This is a great way to get rid of those annoying overdue fines while helping others in need.

Database of the month: Auto Repair Source—Powered by the automotive experts at MOTOR, Auto Repair Source provides the most accurate, authoritative and up-to-date service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles. All content comes from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and includes step-by-step repair information, diagrams, maintenance schedules, parts and labor estimates, service bulletins and recall. Simply click here to access it: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/research/information-by-subject/auto-truck-small-engine-repair/

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Please not that as of January 1st, 2020, the Library will become plastic bag free. We will no longer be handing them out for patrons to carry items in; nor will we be accepting any donations of them.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is Kathy Simon’s beautiful Christmas village.

Adult Newly Acquired:

This is Your Brain on Birth Control – Sarah E. Hill (613.94)

Running With Sherman – Christopher McDougall (636.182)

Mudlark – Lara Maiklem (942.1)

Policing Indigenous Movements – Andrew Crosby (303.484)

A Pilgrimage to Eternity – Timothy Egan (263.04245)

For the Record – David Cameron (941.086092)

Evil: The Science behind Humanity’s Dark Side – Julia Shaw (616.8582)

Kosher Style – Amy Rosen (641.5676)

Fair Play – Eve Rodsky (650.1082)

Targeted – Brittany Kaiser (324.702)

CELPIP Study Guides (428.24076)

Your Turn: Career, Kids, and Comebacks—A Working Mother’s Guide (650.1082)

The Inflammation Spectrum – Will Cole (616.0473)

Inside Out – Demi Moore (bio)

Hello I Want To Die Please Fix Me – Anna Mehler Paperny (bio)

Stealing Green Mangoes – Sunil Dutta (bio)

Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House (bio)

Diamond Doris – Doris Payne (bio)

Chances Are – Richard Russo (fic)

Carpe Fin – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas (fic)

Imaginary Friend – Stephen Chbosky (fic)

Bina: A Novel in Warnings – Anakana Schofield (fic)

A Tall History of Sugar – Curdella Forbes (fic)

The Wagers – Sean Michaels (fic)

A Dog’s Promise – W. Bruce Cameron (fic)

The Dreams – Karen Thompson Walker (fic)

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (fic)

The Old Drift – Namwali Serpell (fic)

The Butterfly Girl – Rene Denfeld (mys)

Sins of the Fathers – J.A. Jance (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Island – Patrick Downes (ya fic)

I am Kind – Jenny Fretland VanVoorst (j 177.7)

I am Helpful – Jenny Fretland VanVoorst (j 179.9)

Fortnite: Beginner’s Guide – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

Fortnite: Healing Items & Potions – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

Fortnite: Combat – Josh Gregory (j 794.8)

What Would She Do: 25 True Stories of Trailblazing Rebel Women (j 920.72)

Ollie Oxley and the Ghost – Lisa Schmidt (j fic)

Sincerely Harriet – Sarah Winifred (j fic)