At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Timothy C. Winegard’s ‘Mosquito’ explores the history of this buzzing pest, who has actually been responsible for the death of 50 percent of all humans who have ever lived.

‘Owling’ by Mark Wilson is a brilliantly illustrated guide to the world of this mysterious night bird.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Bib and Little! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: Pronunciator— A fun and free way to learn any of 80 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music and more. Simply visit: https://learning.pronunciator.com/getstarted.php?library_id=189973887 and enter your library card number.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is Frank Eimer’s absolutely amazing Remembrance Day display.

