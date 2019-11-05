At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Timothy C. Winegard’s ‘Mosquito’ explores the history of this buzzing pest, who has actually been responsible for the death of 50 percent of all humans who have ever lived.

‘Owling’ by Mark Wilson is a brilliantly illustrated guide to the world of this mysterious night bird.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Bib and Little! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: Pronunciator— A fun and free way to learn any of 80 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music and more. Simply visit: https://learning.pronunciator.com/getstarted.php?library_id=189973887 and enter your library card number.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is Frank Eimer’s absolutely amazing Remembrance Day display.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Gracie – Joan Macleod (812.54)

7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett – Mary Buffett (332.678)

Love Lives Here – Amanda Jette Knox (306.768)

Go Your Own Way – Ben Groundwater (910.202)

110 Nature Hot Spots in Manitoba and Saskatchewan (917.1204)

Mosquito – Timothy C. Winegard (363.78)

Plucked – Aryn McKenna (636.508953)

A Life in Parts – Bryan Cranston (bio)

Home for Erring and Outcast Girls – Julie Kibler (fic)

The Homecoming – Andrew Pyper (fic)

All the Water in the World – Karen Raney (fic)

Drowning Home – Jamie Brenner (fic)

Another Side of Paradise – Sally Kowslow (fic)

The Women of the Copper Country – Mary Doria Russell (fic)

Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel –Ruth Hogan (fic)

The Birthday Girl – Melissa De La Cruz (fic)

Keeping Lucy – T. Greenwood (fic)

The Chelsea Girls – Fiona Davis (fic)

The Arrangement – Robyn Harding (mys)

Bearskin – James A. McLaughlin (mys)

I Spy – Claire Kendal (mys)

Dark Age – Pierce Brown (sci fic)

Lise Meitner: The Mother of the Atom Bomb (DVD)

The Fantasy Makers (DVD)

A Caribbean Dream (DVD)

The Mule (DVD)

Pluto and Beyond (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Long Way Down – Jason Reynolds (ya fic)

Kill the Queen – Jennifer Estep (ya fic)

Make Genius: Creative Science Projects for Budding Geniuses (j 507.8)

How to Build Vehicles with Lego Bricks (688.725)

Owling – Mark Wilson (j 598.97)

The Minecraft Cookbook – Tara Theoharis (j 641.5)

Indigenous Peoples in Politics – Simon Rose (j 324.089)

Indigenous Peoples in the World Wars – Simon Rose (j 324.089)

Big Feelings Come and Go (j 613.6)

Syrian Heritage – Tamra B. Orr (j 956.91)

Filipino Heritage – Tamra B. Orr (j 959.5)

Cool Crystal Creations – Garret Romaine (j 550.78)

Northern Lights – Ben McClanahan (j 589.768)

Haunted Canada 9 – Joel A. Sutherland (j 398.2097105)

Sinkholes – Eric Reeder (j 551.447)

Division – Joseph Midthun (j 513.214)

Fighting Sickness – Joseph Midthun (j 616.079)

Plant Structure and Classification – Joseph Midthun (j 580)

Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game – Chris Grabenstein (j fic)

The Unbelievable Oliver and the Four Jokers – Pseudonymous Bosch (j fic)

The Night Diary – Veera Hiranandani (j fic)

Scooby-Doo’s Creepiest Capers (j DVD)

