At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

At the time of his death, Stieg Larsson (‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) was investigating the assassination of Sweden’s prime minister in 1986. ‘The Man Who Played with Fire’ is a look at these files, and just how close Larsson was to naming an assassin.

Miranda Paul uses colourful illustrations to tell the story of a soon-to-be big sister impatiently waiting for a baby brother or sister in ‘Nine Months: Before a Baby is Born.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Counting! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Database of the month: IndieFlix: Watch award-winning shorts, features, and documentaries from more than 50 countries. Streaming movies available on all Internet-enabled computers, tablets (including iPad and Android), smart phones through the Web browser, and on Roku and Xbox. Simply visit: https://www.rbdigital.com/cranbrookbc/service/indieflix and enter your library card number.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is Kathy Simon’s wonderful Celebration of Tea.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Red Lipstick – Rachel Felder (391.63)

The Man Who Played With Fire – Jan Stoklassa (364.1524)

Beneath the Tamarind Tree – Isha Sesay (363.325)

Deep Learning for Dummies – John Paul Mueller (006.31)

Our Familiar Hunger – Laisha Rosnau (811.6)

Algebra 1 Essentials for Dummies – Mary Jane Sterling (512)

Archery for Beginners – Amante P. Marinas (799.32)

Basic Welding for Farm and Ranch – William L. Galvery (671.52)

Journeying Between the Worlds – Eagle Skyfire (299.7)

A Grain of Salt – Joe Schwarcz (641.3002)

Moved by the State – Tina Loo (307.2)

Ninja – Stephen R. Turnbull (355.30952)

Watch Me – Jody Gehrman (fic)

At the Mountain’s Edge – Genevieve Graham (fic)

What Happens in Paradise – Elin Hilderbrand (fic)

Word Gets Around – Lisa Wingate (fic)

The Secret Orphan – Glynis Peters (fic)

Rules of War – Matthew Betley (fic)

The Storyteller – Pierre Jarawan (fic)

While You Sleep – Stephanie Merritt (fic)

The Strawberry Thief – Joanne Harris (fic)

The Giver of Stars – Jojo Moyes (fic)

A Wonderful Stroke of Luck – Ann Beattie (fic)

They All Fall down – Rachel Howzell Hall (mys)

Betrayal in Time – Julie McElwain (mys)

The Chef – James Patterson (mys)

Found Drowned – Laurie Glenn Norris (mys)

This Is How Your Lose Time in War – Amal El-Mohtar (sci fic)

The Lightest Object in the Universe – Kimi Eisele (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Calm: Mindfulness for Kids – Wynne Kinder (j 158.13)

Nine Months: Before a Baby is Born – Miranda Paul (j 612.64)

Read, Learn & Create – Clare Beaton (j508)