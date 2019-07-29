At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Terry Gainer charts his life growing up and then growing old at the Banff Railway Station in his new book ‘When Trains Ruled The Rockies.’

Claire Eamer explains to younger readers how the shrinking of the world’s glaciers us revealing a goldmine of new archaeological findings; giving new insights into how animals and humans lived several thousand years ago in ‘Out of the Ice.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Last Job – Dan Bilefsky

The Sha dow War – Jim Sciutto

The Moment of Lift – Melinda Gates

The Sun is a Compass – Caroline Van Hemert

Renal Diet Cookbook for the Newly Diagnosed – Susan Zogheib

When Trains Ruled the Rockies – Terry Gainer

Theology and Religion – Graham Ward

Kissinger on Kissinger

The Inspired Houseplant – Jen Stearns

Sewing Shirts for a Perfect Fit – David Page Coffin

Booked: A Traveler’s Guide to Literary Locations Around the World (809)

Young Gums: Baby Food with Attitude – Beth Bentley

iPhone for Seniors in Easy Steps – Nick Vandome

Eat to Sleep – Heather Thomas

Pomegranates at 4800 Meters – Kim Letson

Grocery Store – Jon Steinman

Humans – Tom Phillips

Eat Like A Fish – Bren Smith (bio)

A Good Wife – Samra Zafar (bio)

Window on the Bay – Debbie Macomber (fic)

The Second Worst Restaurant in France – Alexander McCall Smith (fic)

The New Girl – Daniel Silva (fic)

Children of the Moon – Anthony De Sa (fic)

A Different Kind of Evil – Andrew Wilson (mys)

The Obsoletes – Simeon Mills (sci fic)

Endgames – L.E. Modesitt Jr. (sci fic)

Free Solo (DVD)

Victoria: Season 3 (DVD)

Drake (DVD)

To Kill a Mockingbird 50th Anniversary (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Law Is (Not) For Kids – Ned Lecic

Internment – Samira Ahmed (ya fic)

A Velocity of Being: Letters to A Young Reader

Wild Buildings and Bridges – Etta Kaner

Out of the Ice – Claire Eamer

Ramadan – Ausma Zehanat Khan

Revenge of the Sis – Jarret J. Krosoczka (j fic)

Crush – Svetlana Chmakova (j fic)

A Circle of Elephants – Eric Dinerstein (j fic)

Dumbo (jDVD)