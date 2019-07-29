At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby
Terry Gainer charts his life growing up and then growing old at the Banff Railway Station in his new book ‘When Trains Ruled The Rockies.’
Claire Eamer explains to younger readers how the shrinking of the world’s glaciers us revealing a goldmine of new archaeological findings; giving new insights into how animals and humans lived several thousand years ago in ‘Out of the Ice.’
StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.
The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.
Adult Newly Acquired:
The Last Job – Dan Bilefsky
The Sha dow War – Jim Sciutto
The Moment of Lift – Melinda Gates
The Sun is a Compass – Caroline Van Hemert
Renal Diet Cookbook for the Newly Diagnosed – Susan Zogheib
When Trains Ruled the Rockies – Terry Gainer
Theology and Religion – Graham Ward
Kissinger on Kissinger
The Inspired Houseplant – Jen Stearns
Sewing Shirts for a Perfect Fit – David Page Coffin
Booked: A Traveler’s Guide to Literary Locations Around the World (809)
Young Gums: Baby Food with Attitude – Beth Bentley
iPhone for Seniors in Easy Steps – Nick Vandome
Eat to Sleep – Heather Thomas
Pomegranates at 4800 Meters – Kim Letson
Grocery Store – Jon Steinman
Humans – Tom Phillips
Eat Like A Fish – Bren Smith (bio)
A Good Wife – Samra Zafar (bio)
Window on the Bay – Debbie Macomber (fic)
The Second Worst Restaurant in France – Alexander McCall Smith (fic)
The New Girl – Daniel Silva (fic)
Children of the Moon – Anthony De Sa (fic)
A Different Kind of Evil – Andrew Wilson (mys)
The Obsoletes – Simeon Mills (sci fic)
Endgames – L.E. Modesitt Jr. (sci fic)
Free Solo (DVD)
Victoria: Season 3 (DVD)
Drake (DVD)
To Kill a Mockingbird 50th Anniversary (DVD)
Young Adult & Children’s:
The Law Is (Not) For Kids – Ned Lecic
Internment – Samira Ahmed (ya fic)
A Velocity of Being: Letters to A Young Reader
Wild Buildings and Bridges – Etta Kaner
Out of the Ice – Claire Eamer
Ramadan – Ausma Zehanat Khan
Revenge of the Sis – Jarret J. Krosoczka (j fic)
Crush – Svetlana Chmakova (j fic)
A Circle of Elephants – Eric Dinerstein (j fic)
Dumbo (jDVD)