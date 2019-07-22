At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Keith G. Powell tells the fascinating story of Jimmy Peever — Kimberley’s famed one-armed goalie and baseball player—in his brand new novel ‘In the Shadow of Elephants.’

David Hockey documents the long history of images from cave paintings to computer graphics in his latest book ‘A History of Pictures for Children.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is the beautiful acrylic artwork of Jennie Taylor.

