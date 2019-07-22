At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Keith G. Powell tells the fascinating story of Jimmy Peever — Kimberley’s famed one-armed goalie and baseball player—in his brand new novel ‘In the Shadow of Elephants.’

David Hockey documents the long history of images from cave paintings to computer graphics in his latest book ‘A History of Pictures for Children.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration has begun and is ongoing all summer. There are weekly programs, contests, prizes, movie nights, and much more. Please check our website, our Facebook page, or call us at 250-426-4063 for more information.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is the beautiful acrylic artwork of Jennie Taylor.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The New Rules of War – Sean McFate (355.02)

The New Silk Roads – Peter Frankopan (330.95)

Losing Earth – Nathaniel Rich (363.738)

Sicker, Fatter, Poorer – Leonardo Trasande (362.1964)

Cultured – Katherine Harmon Courage (579.16)

The Last Boat out of Shanghai – Helen Zia (951.042)

Merchants of Truth – Jill Abramson (071.3)

Mrs. Moreau’s Warbler – Stephen Moss (598.014)

Women with Money – Jean Chatzky (332.024)

The Latte Factor – David Bach (332.02401)

Trout School – Mark Hume (799.124)

The Little Book of Self-Care for New Mums – Beccy Hands (613.04244)

Men’s Health Killing Fat – Ellington Darden (613.0423)

The Unexpected Cop – Ernie Louttit (363.2092)

Menopause – Kathy Abernathy (618.175)

Fort Steele: Gold Rush to Boom Town – Naomi Miller (971.165)

Iditarod – Bill Sherwonit (798.83)

Wholly Unraveled – Keele Burgin (bio)

In the Shadow of Elephants – Keith G. Powell (fic)

The Orphan’s Song – Lauren Kate (fic)

Resistance Women – Jennifer Chiaverini (fic)

Confessions of An Innocent Man – David R. Dow (fic)

Autopsy of a Boring Wife – Marie-Renee Lavoie (fic)

The Ditch – Herman Koch (fic)

Adele – Leila Slimani (fic)

The Girl He Used to Know – Tracey Garvis Graves (fic)

The Eighth Sister – Robert Dugoni (fic)

Naamah – Sarah Blake (fic)

Unleashed – Diana Palmer (fic)

Window on the Bay – Debbie Macomber (fic)

Human Face – Aline Templeton (mys)

The Witch’s Kind – Louisa Morgan (sci fic)

Arthur 3 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

A History of Pictures for Children – David Hockey (j 709)

Super Cats – Elizabeth MacLeod (j 636.8)

Clara Voyant – Rachelle Delaney (j fic)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (j DVD)

Paw Patrol: Pups Save the School (j DVD)

