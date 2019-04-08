At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Katy Butler examines the final stage common to everyone in her latest book ‘The Art of Dying Well.’

Raj Haldar explains why the words like Knight, Gnat, and Aisle seemingly ignore the first letter when pronounced in his brightly illustrated picture book ‘P is for Pterodactyl.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about kings and queens! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is the outstanding Easter display courtesy of Kathleen Simon.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Brave New Work – Aaron Dignan (658.406)

Zaitoun: Recipes from the Palestinian Kitchen – Yasmin Khan (641.5956)

Stress Less: Accomplish More – Emily Fletcher (158.12)

The Art of Dying Well – Katy Butler (616.029)

Love Your Enemies – Arthur C. Brooks (364.1323)

The Night Tiger – Yangsze Choo (fic)

The Toymakers – Robert Dinsdale (fic)

The Moroccan Girl – Charles Cumming (fic)

The Quintland Sisters – Shelley Wood (fic)

The Study of Animal Languages – Lindsay Stern (fic)

All Roads End Here – David Moody (fic)

Into That Fire – MJ Cates (fic)

The Elegant Lie – Sam Eastland (fic)

Deep Harbor – Fern Michaels (fic)

The Girls At 17 Swann Street – Yara Zgheib (fic)

Mission Critical – Mark Greaney (fic)

A Deadly Divide — Ausma Zehanat Khan (mys)

All The Wrong Places – Joy Fielding (mys)

The Next to Die – Sophie Hannah (mys)

Unto Us A Son Is Given – Donna Leon (mys)

The Stranger Diaries – Elly Griffiths (mys)

The Priory of the Orange Tree – Samantha Shannon (sci fic)

The Bridge: Series 1 (DVD)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (DVD)

Boundaries (DVD)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Shadow of the Fox – Julie Kagawa (ya fic)

The Similars – Rebecca Hanover (ya fic)

The Unteachables – Gordon Korman (j fic)

The Missing Piece of Charlie O’Reilly – Rebecca K.S. Ansari (j fic)

Sweep – Jonathan Auxier (j fic)

P is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever – Raj Haldar (j pic)

