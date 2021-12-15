At the Cranbrook Library

By Mike Selby

Our hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

The Library will be closed from Friday, December 24th, until Tuesday, December 28th.

Thank-you to everyone who helped us honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Library is committed to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is not forgotten.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so

Adult Newly Acquired:

This is Your Mind on Plants –Michael Pollan (581.6)

The Diabetes Code Cookbook – Jason Fung (641.56314)

From Survive to Thrive – Margaret S. Chisolm (616.8914)

San Fransicko – Michael Shellenberger (307.760978)

Risk – General Stanley A. McChrystal (658.155)

Dark Archives – Megan Rosenbloom (002.0)

The Age of AI – Henry A. Kissinger (yes, you read that right) (006.301)

The Bomber Mafia – Malcolm Gladwell (940.5449)

Immune – Philipp Dettmer (616.079)

The Power of Scenery – Dennis Drabelle (363.680973)

On Consolation – Michael Ignatieff (152.4)

You @ the U – Janet Miller (378.198)

Muggins – Grant Hayter-Menzies (940.483)

Popular Snowshoe Trails of the Canadian Rockies – Andrew Nugara (796.9209711)

Major Labels – Kelefa Sanneh (781.64)

Popular Day Hikes: The Castle and the Crowsnest (917.1234)

Miss Dior – Justine Picardie (bio)

Rez Rules – Chief Clarence Louie (bio)

Cry Macho – N. Richard Nash (fic)

The Beginning – Beverly Lewis (fic)

Dinner on Primrose Hill – Jodi Thomas (fic)

Mr. Beethoven – Paul Griffiths (fic)

Pippo and Clara – Diana Rosie (fic)

Tom Clancy Chain of Command – Marc Cameron (fic)

The Teller of Secrets – Bisi Adjapon (fic)

Lean Your Loneliness Slowly Against Mine – Klara Hveberg (fic)

The Inheritance – JoAnn Ross (fic)

The Collector’s Daughter – Gill Paul (fic)

Dear Santa – Debbie Macomber (fic)

Labyrinth of Lies – Irene Hannon (mys)

The Joy and Light Bus Company – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Bitter Medicine – Sara Paretsky (mys)

Down the Hatch – M.C. Beaton (mys)

Bobby March Will Live Forever – Alan Parks (mys)

Defending Britta Stein – Ronald H. Balson (mys)

A Christmas Legacy – Anne Perry (mys)

The Wandering Earth – Cixin Liu (sci fic)

Termination Shock – Neal Stephenson (sci fic)

Here Today (DVD)

The Noble Prize (DVD)

Stillwater (DVD)

The Green Knight (DVD)