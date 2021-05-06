Artists give Cottage patio blocks a blast of colour

Mount Baker Secondary School visual art students gave the protective barrier at the Cottage Restaurant on 9th Avenue South in Cranbrook a nice blast of colour and imagery to help elevate the outdoor ambiance into summer. Barry Coulter photo
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map