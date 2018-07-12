Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

@VernonNews
PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show
Environment Canada forecasting strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening throughout B.C. Interior.
Lightning-caused blazes burn less than a hectare near Kimberley, Lake Koocanusa
Full-on summer is upon us in Cranbrook. Summer Sounds is one of the sure signs of its arrival.
Field Pennycress, aka Stinkweed, is a controversial plant that came to North America from Europe.
Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen
A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland
The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday
A collision has closed highway 3 in both directions, approximately 8 km west of Sparwood.
Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say
Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems
Field Pennycress, aka Stinkweed, is a controversial plant that came to North…
The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home
George Hogg, whose paintings have been showcased around the world, is hosting a JulyFest art show
Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break