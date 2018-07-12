Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Forty-eight kids from five 4H horse clubs wrapped up their week with a horse show followed by an awards banquet and dance during last weekend Okanagan Stock Show in Armstrong.

Youth competed in jumping, reining, trail, equitation and pleasure.

The horse clubs were a major part of the show, which saw 100 youth from clubs across B.C. converge in Armstrong.

See related: Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Heidi Stotmann and Champ pose with their blue ribbon, earned at the horse show during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Addie Beaudoin and Pretty Boy display their blue ribbon earned at the 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Nimoway Goossen and Willow earned a ribbon during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show in Armstrong last weekend. (Submitted Photo)

Lillian Batten (left) with Noble-T-Rosaleta and Abby McLuskey with Noble-T-Remington are dressed for success at the horse show last weekend in Armstrong during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show. (Submitted photo)

Caralynn Currie with Cowboy wait for their turn at trail during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted photo)

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

