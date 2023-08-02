Anticipate noise, limited parking for upcoming ‘Rock the Kootenays’

The Headpins (pictured) open ‘Rock The Kootenays’ in Cranbrook on Friday, Aug. 11, along with Helix and Kim Mitchell. (Photo courtesy www.headpins.net)

With the three-day ‘Rock the Kootenays Classic Rock Festival’ set to hit Cranbrook starting Friday, August 11, 2023, local area residents around the festival grounds at Western Financial Place are reminded that there will be elevated noise during these three days.

The festival opens Friday, August 11 at 6 pm and 3:30 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, with acts performing until 10:00 pm each night.

The City of Cranbrook said in a release that local area residents along 2nd Street North, Victoria Avenue, 21st Avenue South, Anderson Crescent, and 17th Avenue North can expect to experience most of the concert noise from the Western Financial Place festival grounds throughout these three days.

Parking will also be at a premium during the weekend event. To ensure everyone has the best possible experience, the City is asking that concertgoers find alternate ways to get to the festival grounds. You are encouraged to either walk, use transit, or take advantage of off-site parking downtown or in nearby public parking lots.

The map shows potential public parking locations concertgoers can use during the three-day festival. The College of the Rockies has also allowed concertgoers to park in the lower-level parking lot and walk down but does not allow for anyone to camp overnight.

“Out of respect to nearby residences and businesses, we will be closely monitoring parking along residential streets within the vicinity of the festival grounds,” the City said in the statement.

“The City is excited to welcome ‘Rock the Kootenays’ and the many visitors to our community, but we want to ensure a respectful festival environment for all concertgoers and for neighbouring residents.”