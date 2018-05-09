Another victory for accessibility: Mount Baker Secondary School celebrated the grand opening of its new stairwell lift Wednesday morning, May 9. The original lift, installed in the ‘80s, had finally become too glitchy and unreliable — the new lift (obscured here by staff and students) will render the frustrations and awkward moments a thing of the past! MBSS wishes to acknowledge the patience and good humor of student Hailey. (Barry Coulter photo)