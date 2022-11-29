Angel at the wrap table

Pictured are the Christmas Wrap Table and children’s Angel Tree at the Tamarack Mall, where Nancy Banks has served in multiple roles. (Photo submitted)

Nancy Banks is the recipient of the 2022 Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award, the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies announced Tuesday, Nov. 29.

For over 25 years, Nancy has been the driving force behind the Christmas Wrap table in the Tamarack Centre Mall, providing a valuable community service while raising an average of $6,000.00 each year for the Canadian Cancer Society. Nancy takes on multiple roles with the Christmas Wrap table, including as lead volunteer, chief recruiter, supply purchaser, scheduler, and treasurer.

In addition, as part of the Christmas Wrap table, Nancy also supports the children’s Angel Tree by being the location where donors can pick up Angel Tree requests, drop off their donated presents, and have them wrapped.

“I am so happy, and privileged, to nominate Nancy for the Community Volunteer Award,” said Sharone O’Brien, who nominated Nancy for this award. “Nancy does this volunteer work without fanfare or recognition, year after year. She does it cheerfully and with appreciation for each person on her volunteer team. Each and every year, Nancy puts her heart and soul into making the Annual Christmas Wrap table a success.”

O’Brien added, “Nancy prepares for the Christmas Wrap table well in advance, taking the time to order all the wrapping paper and other supplies. She also goes to several Cranbrook businesses to get boxes for shoppers’ use when their gift is not boxed. Every day, from December 1st to December 24th, Nancy comes to the mall to collect the days’ donations, prepares the days’ record, and deposits the money into the bank.”

Nancy,as the 2022 recipient, is designating her $750 donation to the East Kootenay SPCA, which provides such valuable support and services to local animals.

“Nancy Banks exemplifies the purpose of the Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award, to recognize an unsung hero who volunteers their time and energy in a quiet, dedicated, and selfless manner, making a positive impact in Cranbrook and the surrounding area,” Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

“CFKR is honoured to steward the Knights of Pythias endowment fund, which includes the direction to recognize a community volunteer on an annual basis, including a donation to the recipient’s local charity of choice.”