An evening with the Perseid Meteor Shower

Subaru of Cranbrook is presenting a unique stargazing event, on August 12

Local photographer Dan Hicks, in conjunction with Subaru of Cranbrook, is presenting a unique stargazing event, on August 12, at the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower.

The faithful Perseids, summer’s dependable annual meteor shower, originate from periodic comet Swift–Tuttle, and are so called because the point from which they appear to hail (called the radiant) lies in the constellation Perseus.

The Perseid shower can rain down upwards of 90 meteors an hour at its maximum and, of our 17 annual meteor showers, the Perseids travel faster than most other meteors; as our orbiting Earth collides with the Perseid meteoroid stream, these doomed pebbles from outer space shoot across our sky at 60 kilometers a second (that’s 76 times faster than the fastest rifle bullet). [Information courtesy of Wikipedia & the RASC Observer’s Handbook 2018].

The last time the Perseid peak coincided with a new moon was in 2016 and the next such occasion will not be until 2021.

Subaru of Cranbrook’s “Night of the Falling Stars” invites participants to a night under the summer sky from evening twilight of Sunday, August 12, to morning twilight of Monday, August 13, to take in the spectacular astronomical light show.

Events will take place at a dark-sky location, well away from urban lighting, where the Milky Way spans a black, starry sky.

The event is free, but participants will be responsible for their own safety, including travel to the location, and drivers must register with Subaru of Cranbrook to obtain a non-transferable pass, after providing the following information:

• Name, license plate number, and vehicle model and year;

• Anticipated number of passengers;

• Email address.

By accepting a pass, a registered driver is agreeing to the following:

• Children will be accompanied by a parent of adult guardian;

• Vehicles will arrive at the location no later than 8:30 pm of August 12;

• The gate will be re-opened momentarily at 5:30 a.m. August 13, and for the rest of the day at 8 a.m.

• Pets are not allowed;

• Images of the event may be used by Subaru for promotional purposes.

Bring reclining lawn chairs, warm clothing, blankets and sleeping bags and pocket-sized flashlights. Tenting and sleeping space will be available in the open area.

A limited number of secluded campsites will be available for $20 each.

Subaru of Cranbrook’s Night of the Falling Stars will be entirely weather dependent. Registered drivers will receive an email notification by noon of August 12, confirming whether the event will proceed or if it has been cancelled due to forecast of cloudy skies.

A confirmation of its proceeding will disclose the sky-dark location and access route.

