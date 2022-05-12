Saturday May 7 was a busy day for 552 Key City Air Cadets. The day’s wild weather didn’t dampen spirits of the cadets participating in a Field Training Exercise (FTX) day at Cranbrook District Rod Gun Club focusing on Air Crew Survival. Photos courtesy Captain Lori-Lee Bott

Saturday May 7 was a busy day for 552 Key City Air Cadets. The day’s wild weather didn’t dampen spirits of the cadets participating in a Field Training Exercise (FTX) day at Cranbrook District Rod Gun Club focusing on Air Crew Survival. Photos courtesy Captain Lori-Lee Bott

Air Cadets take to the range at field training exercise

The weather didn’t dampen spirits of the cadets at a Field Training Exercise (FTX) day at Cranbrook District Rod & Gun Club

Saturday May 7 was a busy day for 552 Key City Air Cadets.

The day’s wild weather didn’t dampen spirits of the cadets participating in a Field Training Exercise (FTX) day at Cranbrook District Rod & Gun Club focusing on Air Crew Survival.

Under staff supervision, the Senior Cadets taught the various “survival” lessons to the younger cadets. These lessons will be put to use during an upcoming Air Crew Survival Scenario day.

The cadets were also given the opportunity to fire the daisy air rifle at the outdoor range with Captain Palmer, Range Safety Officer.

 

cadets

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Facing terminal cancer, BC woman holds ‘Ashes Shower’

Just Posted

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

‘Anything Goes:’ The Key City Theatre’s smash hit of 2019/20. (Barry Coulter photo)
Key City Theatre wants you: Casting call out for auditions

(Black Press file photo.)
Sale of fireworks banned in RDEK

Cadets
Air Cadets take to the range at field training exercise