Air Cadets take to the range at field training exercise

Saturday May 7 was a busy day for 552 Key City Air Cadets. The day’s wild weather didn’t dampen spirits of the cadets participating in a Field Training Exercise (FTX) day at Cranbrook District Rod Gun Club focusing on Air Crew Survival. Photos courtesy Captain Lori-Lee Bott

Under staff supervision, the Senior Cadets taught the various “survival” lessons to the younger cadets. These lessons will be put to use during an upcoming Air Crew Survival Scenario day.

The cadets were also given the opportunity to fire the daisy air rifle at the outdoor range with Captain Palmer, Range Safety Officer.