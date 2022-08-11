After more than 100 years in B.C., 4-H is thriving

After more than 100 years of existence, 4-H BC is thriving, in the Kootenays and across the province.

4-H (“Head, heart, hands and health), the highly respected and venerable youth organization offers programs and experiences designed to foster confidence, leadership skills, and skills in a variety of hands-on settings, to help members “learn by doing.”

Shayla Stewart, the 4-H ambassador for the the Kootenays, says 4-H began in British Columbia in 1914 with only 200 members. Now 4-H B.C has Flourished to have over 2,000 members, with about 80 members in the Kootenay region.

“Here in the Kootenays we are fortunate enough to have multiple clubs to choose from,” Stewart said. “There’s the Wasa & District club, Cranbrook Multi club, and South Country Crafts and Critters,” Stewart said. “Each club has strengths in different areas — however, one thing all these 4-H clubs have in common is teaching members to learn to do by doing. 4-H teaches members lifelong skills, confidence, problem solving, money management, and independence.”

4-H also has many opportunities for scholarships, high school credit (Grade 11 and 12), travel and more. There are youth camps and summer camps in the region and around the province one can take part in.

For over 100 years, 4-H has been one of the most highly respected youth organizations in Canada, with an organization of 23,000 youth members, aged six to 25, and 8,700 volunteers in 1,800 clubs across the country.

If you want to get involved with 4-H, or for more information, check out www.4hbc.ca to find a club near you.