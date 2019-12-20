A New Elephantine Age: Arts Council opens new space, launches book

Pictured above are the authors and artists who collaborated on “Fourteen Trumpeting Elephants.” Back row: Dawn Fenwick, Kirsten Taylor, John de Jong, Author Norma Kroegar, Ann Holtby Jones,Front row; Yvonne Vigne, Bill McColl, Lynn Taylor, Anne Anderson, LaVerna Peters. Missing from photo: Josie Ruoss, Monique Cudbertson and Sam Millard. Photo courtesy Jenny Humphrey

For the Townsman

An elephantine event took place at 1401 5th Street North, on Sunday December 15.

Cranbrook and District Arts Council officially opened phase one of their newly acquired art space with the launch of their cooperative book project Fourteen Trumpeting Elephants.

The book has been a runaway success so far with over half of the first print run sold.

A slightly embellished story of Cranbrook Ed and the notorious Cranbrook historical event forms the basis of this book.

1401 was stampeded very quickly on Sunday with curious locals, friends and supporters of the arts.

Visitors were treated to the opportunity to have their books signed, Christmas treats and a first tour of this long awaited building addition to Cranbrook’s art scene.

Artists who participated in this project, including some of the students whose drawings formed the circus tickets are pictured on Page A1.

Cranbrook Arts invites members of the public to check out their new Activity Guide for January, February and March. A copy can be picked up at the Gift Shop on Baker Street or found on their Facebook page.

Cranbrook arts would once again like to thank Columbia Basin Trust for their support through the Community Initiatives and Capital Project programs. Thanks also goes to Cultural Spaces Canada for helping us to grow.