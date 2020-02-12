80,000 reasons to support the food bank

Supporting your local food bank couldn’t be easier

Laura Lansink, Executive Director of Food Banks B.C.

If you’ve ever relied on the help of a food bank to make ends meet, you’re not alone.

“In B.C., approximately 80,000 people every single month use one of our food banks, and one out of every three is a child,” says Laura Lansink, Executive Director of Food Banks B.C.

That need is province-wide, and is always evolving.

As economic or family circumstances change, for example, those who have been donors to their local food bank in the past may find themselves in need of its services for a time, Lansink says. Parents working multiple jobs may skip a meal so their child has school lunches; a senior may miss dinner to ensure their spouse has the medication or care they need … there is no typical person who turns to a food bank for help.

To meet that need, community food banks rely on the support of donors across the province.

“For every $1 our network receives in B.C., that’s the equivalent of providing three healthy meals,” Lansink says.

How to DONATE

Supporting your local food bank couldn’t be easier – donate in person or often online, or look for opportunities in your local grocery store. In addition to food collection, many also offer coupons at the checkout that provide direct, far-reaching impact.

“These coupons are amazing and our food banks love them – there’s no administration fee and the money goes right to the food bank,” Lansink says.

And as part of Black Press Media’s ongoing efforts to give back to our communities, you have the opportunity to win not only groceries for yourself, but also for your local food bank. Click here to learn how!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library
Next story
Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Just Posted

RCMP calls for service steadily increasing

Sgt. Chris Dodds reports quarterly, annual crime stats to Cranbrook city council

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society puts out the call for Summer Sounds performers

The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) have put out the call… Continue reading

BC Transit, partners developing updated Cranbrook transit plan

B.C. Transit is looking at an updated transit plan for Cranbrook with… Continue reading

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Make your plans for Valentine’s Day

It happened this week in 1913

Feb. 9 - 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: Nelson’s BMO branch occupied by pipeline demonstration

Local activists are protesting the bank’s financial stake in the Coastal Gaslink pipeline

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Most Read