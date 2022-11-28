7th annual Christmas Village raising funds for school Parent Advisory Committees

The village runs from December 6 to 9, 2022; bid online at Kootenay Fundraiser on Facebook

Items for the 7th annual Christmas Village will be up for auction on the Kootenay Fundraiser Facebook auction page, with bidding to start Tuesday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds to support School District 5 Parent Advisory Council. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Townsman is hosting the seventh annual Christmas Village, to help the community kick off the Christmas season.

The Christmas Village serves as a fundraiser for local school Parent Advisory Committees (PACs).

Businesses are entering beautiful gift baskets, and participating school PACs and their kids are entering awesome wreaths and holiday decorations. Both businesses and schools are also entering amazing gingerbread creations.

These will be up for auction on the Kootenay Fundraiser Facebook auction page, with bidding to start Tuesday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m. Bidding closes at noon on Friday, December 9.

The businesses and schools have a chance to win cash prizes for the highest selling gift baskets and gingerbread creations.

Be sure to ‘like’ your favourite gingerbread creation and gift basket. We have Peoples’ Choice awards going to those with the most likes.

Watch this space for details on how to bid, and for more information.