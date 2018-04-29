The 33rd annual Kootenay Children’s Festival is taking place on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the Mount Baker Field in Cranbrook.

The event, put on by the Early Years Centre in Cranbrook, runs from 10a.m. to 3p.m. and entry is free. Enjoy a day of face painting, clowns, games, music, performers, food and more. Dogs are not permitted at the event.

To volunteer or find out more information, contact Natalie at 778.517.5513 or cbkearlyyears@ccssebc.com. For the up-to-date event schedule and photos from last year’s event, check out the Kootenay Children’s Festival Facebook Page.