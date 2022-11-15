The 2022 Youth Ambassador, pictured in May, 2022. Pictured left to right: Halle French, Belle Alaric, Madeline Gauthier (2020 Princess of Sam Steele), Mia Miles (2020 Sweetheart of Sam Steele), Jaylyn Spyskma, Alyssa Davis, and Jolene Julian-Hirn. (Townsman file photo)

2023 Youth Ambassador program applications available

The search is on for candidates for the 2023 Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Program.

The program is open to young women in Grades 10 and 11 in Cranbrook, and has been a tradition in Cranbrook for over 55 years.

“The Youth Ambassador Program is a personal development and leadership training program,” explains Sweetheart Program Coordinator Karin Penner. “We have a team of dedicated volunteers and community partners who spend six months helping our youth develop confidence while providing training in everything from public speaking and resume writing to financial management and budgeting.

“There is also a focus on community involvement and volunteering and the potential to earn scholarships.”

There will be an information night on November 28 at 7 pm at the RDEK Office, located at 19 – 24th Avenue South (brick building next to the hospital). The application deadline is noon on December 8.

Application forms and more information about the program are available on www.samsteelesweethearts.com or by contacting Penner at 250-426-2957.

“In addition, application forms are available from our 2022 youth ambassador team at Mount Baker,” Penner said. “They will also be hosting information sessions during lunch breaks at the school in the coming weeks, so we encourage interested candidates to take advantage of that learning opportunity as well.”

The Program will start in early January and runs through Sam Steele Days weekend.

“This is such an incredible program, and we are excited to welcome a new team of candidates into this special Cranbrook tradition,” Penner said.

What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

