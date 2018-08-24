2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Kootenay Game Changer nominations have been closed and nominated individuals, groups, and organizations have been contacted. All of the nominees will each be honoured at the September 22nd Gala at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, with one nominee from each category receiving special acknowledgment.
The Kootenay Game Changer Awards are a collaboration of local media (e-KNOW.ca, Cranbrook Townsman, Kimberley Bulletin, Fernie Free Press, Total Country B104, 102.9 The Drive, GO Cranbrook, GO Kimberley, and Fernie Fix Magazine) to honour individuals around the Kootenays.
Each nominee will be treated to dinner at the St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino, thanks to a Gipman Kitchens & Cabinetry and the many local business sponsors; as well as St. Eugene graciously hosting the event. Guests will enjoy a Kootenay style dinner served by St. Eugene Executive Chef, Aaron Day; while they enjoy the musical talents of local musician Darin Welch.
The Kootenay Game Changers Gala is on September 22nd, at the St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino. Tickets are available for $50.00 at KootenayGameChangers.com and on EventBrite.ca
The list of the nominees up for an award on September 22 include:
YOUTH GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Sandor Rental Equipment Ltd.
Ben Fraser
The MBSS Warriors Leadership Group
Charlotte Butt
Taelynn Austin
FAMILY GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by New Dawn Restorations & New Dawn Developments
Jane Blackmore
The Schick Family
BPC Community First Society
Aileen Wilson
SENIORS GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by OK Tire
Vivian Moe
Melanie Kozinuk
Laurie Harris
HEALTH & WELLNESS GAME CHANGER– Sponsored by Peak Family Dental Centre
Shenoa Runge
Abi & Mike Moore
Brad Robison
Livia Lara
EDUCATION GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Leanne M Goddard Chartered Professional Accountant
Jayme Farnan
Danielle Gibson
Amore Tolfree
Frank Lento
PROTECTIVE SERVICES GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines
Tammy Pocha
Cst. Erin Stevenson
Blaze Dobson
FOOD & AGRICULTURE GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Cranbrook Flooring Ltd.
Jessy & Rhianna Embury
Fernie Fresh Food Share
Sophie Larsen
Jill Bentley Lobban
ARTS & CULTURE GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by ʔaq̓am First Nation
James Neve
Cranbrook Multicultural Society
Cranbrook Community Theatre
Natalie Skokan
FIRST NATIONS GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Teck Coal Ltd.
Deb Whitehead
Street Angels
Bonnie Harvey
Patricia Gilhuily
OUTDOORS & ENVIRONMENT GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Tipi Mountain Eco-Cultural Services Ltd.
Rocke Robertson
Outdoor Connections
Todd Hebert
Skookum Adventures
SPORTS & RECREATION GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Isaac Hockley Real Estate
Key City Gymnastics
Mike Robinson
Melanie & Rick McFarlane
Shonna Murphy
TOURISM GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by The Heid Out Restaurant & Brewhouse
Jikke Gyorki
George Freitag
Michelle Forbes
Mike McPhee
UNSUNG HERO GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust
Dave Miller
Cindy Postnikoff
Josh Aldrich
Allan Watson
LIFETIME ACHEIVEMENT GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Rachelle Langlois – Sun Life Financial Advisor
Corette Harrington
Al Miller
Karin Penner
Kim Lutz