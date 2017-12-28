​(L-R) Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society President Terry Segarty with Cranbrook City Councillor Norma Blissett, who drew both the names of the winners of this year’s prize bikes.

2017 Harley-Davidson bike raffle raises over $28,000 for hospice

Boxing Day draw draws crowd down to Tamarack Centre

Stu Krisher of Cranbrook and Mike Kennely of Calgary are the lucky winners of a brand-new Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The 2017 Harley-Davidson Fundraising Raffle draw took place at 4 p.m. on December 26 in front of an enthusiastic crowd of hopefuls at the Tamarack Centre.

Krisher won the first-place prize of a 2017 Harley-Davidson ST Heritage Softail Classic motorcycle, while Kennely will take home the second-place prize of a 2017 Harley-Davidson Street XG 750A motorcycle.

“To everyone who has supported this draw, either by selling tickets or sponsoring the raffle or purchasing the tickets – you are all contributing to something very important,” says Terry Segarty, President of Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society. “Our work could not be done without the generosity and courage of our supporters and donors who have made possible the gift of comfort, care and compassion to those in our community who are dealing with death and dying.”

It is the fifth consecutive year Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays has held a raffle of their iconic motorcycles with proceeds benefiting the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society. This year, more than $28,000 was raised in support of the organization.

“Tickets sold-out once again this year and we would like to offer a warm ‘thank you’ to all our volunteers, media partners and supporters who worked very hard promoting the fundraiser and selling tickets,” said Dr. John Nesbitt of Peak Family Dental Centre and Honourary Fundraising Chair. “Proceeds of the money raised will help fund programming, volunteer training/continuing education, and coordination of hospice and bereavement services, accessed by both those facing their final moments and those left behind to heal. All hospice services are provided free of charge.”

2017 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Raffle sponsors and supporters include:

· Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays

· Harley Owners Group – Kootenay Chapter

· Tamarack Centre

· Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre

· ABC Country Restaurant

· Hospice fundraising committee chairman, Dr. John Nesbitt, Peak Family Dental Centre

· The Sullivan Pub

· The Marysville Pub and Liquor Store

· Bull River Inn

· CUPE, Cranbrook

· Mike and Odette Rouse

· Guy and Rosalie Doucette

“We’d also like to recognize the significant contributions from MP Wayne Stetski, former Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Norm Macdonald and former Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett, all of whom have been very supportive of the hospice society over the years,” said Segarty. “And we appreciate the ongoing support from the Regional District of East Kootenay, Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, as well as the city councillors representing each

