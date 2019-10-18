Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

(AP)

A drug manufacturer is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.

The French company Sanofi on Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac.

The agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.

Health Canada also said it was investigating the possible presence of a carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs available by prescription and over-the-counter. The agency issued a precautionary request last month for companies to stop distributing the medication.

Several drugstore chains have already removed Zantac and generic versions from store shelves.

—With a file from The Canadian Press

The Associated Press

