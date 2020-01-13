(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

A Toronto restaurateur is spearheading a national fundraising campaign to help people who lost loved ones in the Iran plane crash, calling on Canadians to donate $1.5 million to cover funeral costs for the victims.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, launched the “Canada Strong,” campaign on Monday, which will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of the Toronto van attack victims.

Fakih says he’d like to raise $1.5 million dollars to help cover funeral costs for the victims.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Just Posted

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

UPDATE: Highway open between Kimberley and Cranbrook

Earier today, Highway 95A was closed in both directions near the McPhee… Continue reading

UPDATED: Pools remain closed at Fairmont, Radium

No timeline to indicate when both locations will reopen

Local mayors, RDEK area directors meet with Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP drops in on regional district meeting for post-election introduction

Odorous gases venting at Skookumchuck mill after mechanical failure

Air quality is being monitored as repairs are expected to wrap up by Monday, according to statement

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Most Read