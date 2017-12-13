VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

Canadians should expect to dish out more cash for food in 2018. as food inflation is expected to go up between one and three percent next year.

For an average family of four, that means an extra $348 out of pocket, according to a new report comes by researchers at Dalhousie University and University of Guelph.

The majority of that money will come from consumers who eat out or choose prepared foods.

Compared by region, Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see above average increases, the report shows, while more competition in Alberta and Ontario means below average price hikes.

The Canadian Press

