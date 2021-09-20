The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC Investment Management Trust invests $120M in reduced carbon investment fund

Assets represent about five per cent of UBC’s endowment

UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. says it is committing $120 million to a Paris Aligned reduced carbon global equity fund, on behalf of the University of British Columbia’s endowment fund.

UBC IMANT seeded the investment on June 30 with assets representing about five per cent of UBC’s endowment.

It says the investment reduces carbon intensity by 70 per cent relative to a cap weighted benchmark.

The move follows $110 million in funding for a sustainable global opportunities strategy in March.

UBC announced plans last year to divest the endowment of fossil fuel investments and a 45 per cent reduction of portfolio carbon emissions within 10 years.

UBC IMANT manages over $5 billion on behalf of the university and related entities, including UBC’s endowment fund, staff pension plan, working capital and other investment portfolios.

—The Canadian Press

Climate changeFinance

Previous story
Homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver have fallen to lows not seen since 2016

Just Posted

RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person in this photo. (Submitted file)
RCMP seek help identifying security camera thief

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses for selfies alongside Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and supporters during a brief campaign stop in Cranbrook on Saturday night. Trevor Crawley photo.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rallies supporters during campaign stop in Cranbrook

Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)
Fort Steele set to host Spooktacular this October

July 21 2021 Using a water level tape to collect manual water level measurements in Cranbrook. Photo submitted by LLC.
Water stewardship group: groundwater levels lower this year in Columbia Basin