The 2022 Cranbrook Business Excellence Awards

Clockwise from top left: Host Kaytee Sharun; Host D’Arcy Kennedy; Anthony Parker, representing title sponsor Broadstreet Properties; James Neve; Helen Barron, Helen Barron, Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director; Sandra Van Steijn, CEO of St. Eugene Golf Resort. (Barry Coulter photos)

After two years, the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration of local business, entrepreneurship and community returned to it’s live action gala evening, Saturday, April 2, at the Pavillion at St. Eugene. Hosted by Kaytee Sharun and D’Arcy Kennedy, the evening presented 13 award categories, from vibrant non-profits to young entrepreneurs and long-standing successful businesses — the backbone of the community. Award recipients were chosen through a juried panel interview system. (Photos by Barry Coulter)

Nominees (winners are in boldface)

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR — 1-15 employees

(Sponsor: Bedroom Furniture Galleries)

• Cranbrook Pest Control

• Fitness Inc.

• Life Balance Fitness

• SL Roofing

• Sweet Gestures Chocolate Shoppe

Above: Sweet Gestures Chocolate Shoppe, winners of the Business of the Year, 1-15 employees Award (Barry Coulter photo)

Above: Hosts Kaytee Sharun and D’Arcy Kennedy (Barry Coulter photo)

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR — 16+ employees

(St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino)

• Cranbrook Bucks

• Denham Ford

• The Heid-Out

• SaveOn Foods

• Skookumchuk Pulp Mill

• Staples

Above: The Heid-Out Restaurant and Fisher Peak Brewing Company, winner of the Business of the Year, 16+ employees Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

(Dunlop Truck Centres)

• Rangeland Equipment

• Bubble Hut Cafe

• Dash Eatery

• Morchella Market

• Northstar Bicycle Company

• StellaR Fitness Apparel

• The Blind Pig

• Twisted Peaks Frozen Yogurt

Above: Becky McArthur and Robyn Hansen of Twisted Peaks, winner of the New Business of the Year Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM EXCELLENCE

(Ktunaxa Nation Economic & Investment Centre)

• ARQ Climbing Centre

• Bay Leaf Indian Fusion

• Cranbrook History Centre

• Elizabeth Lake Lodge

• Ella’s Cafe

• Just Liquid Sports

• Max’s Place

• Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort

• Wildstone Golf Centre

Above: Rohan Blair and Aleitha Harvey of Ella’s Cafe, winners of the Hospitality and Tourism Excellence Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

(Columbia Basin Trust)

• BGC Cranbrook

• Canadian Mental Health Association

• Community Connections Society of Southeast BC

• Cranbrook Farmers Market

• Cranbrook Food Bank

• Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society

• Ktunaxa Kinbasket Family Services Society

• Salvation Army

• Operation Street Angel

Above: Operation Street Angel, winner of the Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

Above, clockwise from top left: Mariah Tarasoff and Marina Stropky, of Two Birds Deli; Matt Van Boeyen, presenting for Pattison Media; Kirsten Armlader Smith, presenting for Dunlop Truck Centres; Blair Weston, presenting for Fortis BC, and Jenn Postlethwaite of M&M’s, winner of the Customer Service Excellence Award; Kyle Piscopo and Shawn Jacklin presenting for Golden Life. (Barry Coulter photos)

AGE-FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

(Golden Life Management)

• Pharmasave

• Top Crop Garden Farm & Pet

• Auntie Barb’s Bakery

INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

(KES, REALM, NEXUS)

• Hot Shots Cafe

• Kootenay Computer

• Vantage Point CPA

Above: Kootenay Computer, winner of the Inclusive Employer of the Year Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE

(Fortis BC)

• Flooring Superstore

• Kootenay Canine Adventures

• M&M Food Market

• Pattison Media – Rewind Radio and B104

Above: Jenn Postlethwaite of M&M’s. (Barry Coulter photo)

BUSINESS TO BUSINESS EXCELLENCE

(IG Wealth Management)

• 2Day FM, Vista Radio

• Fab-Rite Services Ltd

• Next Gen Automation

• Artistic Media Productions

Above, left to right: Chad Murray, presenting for Rice & Company LLP; Matt Van Boeyen, presenting for Pattison Media, and Becky Kamps, with Cranbrook Hearing Loss Clinic, Winner of the Professional Service Excellence Award; Mike Paugh, presenting for IG Wealth Management. (Barry Coulter photos)

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

(COTR Alumni Network)

• Nathan and Breanne Lieuwen

• Kelsey Taylor

• Marina Stropky and Mariah Tarasoff

• Joe on the Go Contracting

• Morgan Turner

• Prince Tamber

• Ryan Johnson and Jonathan Faubert

• Jenn Postlethwaite

Above: Mariah Tarasoff and Marina Stropky, of Two Birds Deli. (Barry Coulter photo)

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE EXCELLENCE

(Pattison Media Limited)

• Apex Accounting

• Arch Allure Microblading

• Cranbrook Chiropractic

• Cranbrook Vision Care

• Hearing Loss Clinic

• Southview Mortgages

Above: Cranbrook Hearing Loss Clinic, Winner of the Professional Service Excellence Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

RETAILER EXCELLENCE

(Community Future East Kootenay)

• Canadian Tire

• Cranbrook Photo and Studio

• Home Hardware

• Huckleberry Books

•Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop

• The Paw Shop

• Skinuc Treasures

Above: Layla Lye, presenting for Community Futures, and Stephanie McGregor with The Paw Shop, winner of the Retailer Excellence Award. (Barry Coulter photo)

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

(Rice & Company LLP)

• Shannon Fisher

• Russ Sheppard

• Chris Botteril

• Chris Thom

• Heidi Romich

• Jim Szakacs

Above: Heidi Romich, of the Heid-Out Restaurant and Fisher Peak Brewing Company, named Business Person of the Year. (Barry Coulter photo)