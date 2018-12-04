Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Teck Resources Ltd. has sold a 30 per cent stake in its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. and Sumitomo Corp. for US$1.2 billion.

The Vancouver-based miner also says that its board has approved the project for full construction with first production expected in the second half of 2021.

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile.

RELATED: Dam sale boosts Q3 profit for Teck Resources, but lower commodity prices sting

The Sumitomo deal will reduce Teck’s estimated share of remaining contributions to build the mine to US$693 million.

Teck will retain a 60 per cent stake in the project, while ENAMI, a Chilean state agency, will hold a 10 per cent non-funding interest.

The project is expected to have an initial mine life of 28 years with 316,000 tonnes of copper equivalent production per year for the first five full years.

RELATED: Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

“QB2 is one of the world’s premier undeveloped copper assets and this transaction further confirms the value of the project,” Teck’s chief executive Don Lindsay said.

“This partnership significantly de-risks Teck’s investment in the project, enhances our project economics and preserves our ability to continue to return capital to shareholders and reduce bonds currently outstanding.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Just Posted

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats to city council

Top RCMP officials delivered the third-quarter crime stats to Cranbrook city council… Continue reading

COTR, non-profit team up for resarch project

Nursing instructor partners with Cranbrook Family Connections to gather data on clientele, services.

Weekend wrap-up: ICE melted through U.S. swing

The Kootenay ICE had a tough weekend against the U.S. Division where… Continue reading

B.C. patients running into Alberta health care roadblocks

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka says Calgary facilities are seeing increased referrals from Kootenays

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Air force to contract out some fighter-jet work

The technician shortage was first revealed in an explosive auditor general’s report last month

Labour, environment standards key to getting USMCA through

Canada’s Ambassador David MacNaughton explained key standards Monday night

Solemn public pays tribute to George H.W. Bush before dawn in Rotunda

He will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday

Average family to pay $400 more for groceries next year, report estimates

Vegetables will see the biggest price jumps — between four and six per cent for the category

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

B.C. Treaty Commission says new deal offers smoother, faster road to treaties

Chief commissioner says accord could help produce up to 10 new agreements within the next two years

Expect plan to upgrade aging CF-18s next May, defence officials say

Feds plan to invest $3 billion over next decade to keep CF-18s going until new fighter-jets bought

Most Read