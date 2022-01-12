Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada

Teck Resources Ltd. has received strike notice from the union representing workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

A statement from Teck says the United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued strike notice Tuesday.

The company says the 1,048 workers covered by the notice would be entitled to begin job action when 72-hour strike notice expires and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board.

A round of mediated talks is scheduled for Friday and Teck says the earliest strike action could start is Sunday.

United Steelworkers members at the Kamloops-area mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company’s website says annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Options considered to extend life of Highland Valley Copper Mine

mining

Previous story
Arizona’s auto aspirations make for unlikely ally in Canada’s EV tax-credit fight

Just Posted

Snow packs in East and West Kootenay are above normal. BC River Forecast Centre
Snow packs in East and West Kootenay above normal

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Bucks F Tyson Dyck lands on NHL Central Scouting rankings

Pictured are Abigail Betker and Bryan Fraser, coach of the women’s Avalanche volleyball team at COTR. Betker is the latest athlete to join the team. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Kimberley’s Abigail Betker to join COTR women’s Avalanche volleyball

The City of Cranbrook is requesting the province step in with a plan to manage the local urban deer population. Barry Coulter photo.
City demands province step in to manage urban deer population