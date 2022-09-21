The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources cutting steelmaking coal sales guidance after equipment failure

Elkview operations could be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made

Teck Resources Ltd. is cutting its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes.

The company says there was a “structural failure” of the plant feed conveyor belt.

Initial estimates are that production at Elkview operations will be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made.

Teck estimated that if the suspension lasts two months that the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company say Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

RELATED: Teck’s Elk Valley coal mines make bank in Q2

mining

Previous story
Grocery prices in Canada continue meteoric ascent, rising at fastest pace since 1981

Just Posted

Local stakeholders involved with the Accelerate Kootenays initiative gathered at the Canadian Rockies International Airport for an announcement on the expansion of the EV network in the Kootenays. Trevor Crawley photo.
EV charging stations coming to the Cranbrook airport

Grist and Mash bartender Kevin pours out a pint during BC Ale Trail’s Cranbrook and Kimberley Tasting Passport campaign. Paul Rodgers photo.
BC Ale Trail launches Cranbrook, Kimberley tasting passport

Wildsight's Youth Climate Corps held a Fix it Fair to help give new life to household items rather than send them to the landfill. Wildsight photo.
Wildsight’s Youth Climate Corp host ‘Fix it Fair’

Elkview operations above Sparwood will be impacted by a plant failure. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Teck reports plant outage at Elkview coal mine