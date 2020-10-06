A clothes washer, left, and dryer, centre, are on display at a Home Depot store location in Boston on January 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne

Surging appliance sales, supply chain issues lead to shortages ahead of Black Friday

Manufacturers have run into problems obtaining parts and have also scaled-back production lines

Appliance stores are grappling with a double whammy of surging demand and supply chain problems, resulting in mounting backorders ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year.

Retailers say a combination of home renovations, new construction, discounts for energy-efficient appliances and pent-up demand following store closures last spring has led to record sales.

Jason Goemans, president of Goemans Appliances, says demand has been so high the retailer is concerned about keeping up with Black Friday sales next month, an increasingly popular shopping event in Canada.

Yet it’s not just rising consumer demand for appliances like stoves, fridges, dishwashers and washers and dryers causing shortages, but also supply chain issues.

Manufacturers have run into problems obtaining parts and have also scaled-back production lines to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Gary Power, vice-president and general manager of Whirlpool Canada, says while all the company’s manufacturing facilities are open they are sometimes operating at reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and increased cleaning.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

